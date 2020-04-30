CSRA has 16 new COVID-19 cases, DHEC says

Thursday, April 30, 2020

COLUMBIA, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- South Carolina's health department says over 200 more cases of COVID-19 were identified in the state.

RELATED | Coronavirus coverage on WRDW.com

DHEC says 220 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 12 more people were killed as a result.

With those new numbers, 6,095 people have tested positive for the virus and 244 people have died.

RELATED | By the numbers: Coronavirus testing across the CSRA

In the CSRA, two new cases were identified in Aiken, one more in Bamberg, three more in Barnwell, four more in Orangeburg, and six more in Saluda.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.