(WRDW/WAGT) – Several events have been canceled or postponed due to Tropical Storm Nestor.

POSTPONED

It’s Spooky To Be Hungry – The reassigned date is not known at this time. For more information, click here.

This Dog’s Got Talent Show – Has been re-scheduled to October 20. For more information, click here.

CANCELLED

Aiken County GOP