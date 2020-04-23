CSRA doctor's work could be the key to COVID-19 treatment

Thursday, April 23, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A local doctor is getting international attention for research on a possible treatment for COVID-19.

It’s a peptide drug used on patients with respiratory problems.

All of this research is going on at a lab at the Medical College of Georgia. This drug was originally developed to treat ARDS, which is adult respiratory distress syndrome, but research is showing it could be very helpful in treating the coronavirus.

Nearly 200,000 lives have been taken from COVID-19 around the world.

"It's very painful,” pulmonologist Dr. Joyce Gonzales said. “Part of the reason it's painful is the patient is alone. Their families call in and you can just hear the anguish."

Gonzales is a pulmonologist in the critical care department at AU Health.

"Most of our patients are on the ventilator, so we have seen devastating respiratory failure,” Gonzales said.

Twenty percent of COVID-19 patients develop ARDS -- where fluid builds up in the lungs and they can’t breathe.

ARDS has a 16 to 60 percent mortality rate.

Dr. Rudolf Lucas- Vascular Biologist, MCG

"For the worst cases, this drug could be a lifesaver,” vascular biologist Dr. Rudolf Lucas said.

That's where Solnatide comes in. Lucas and his team first discovered the peptide drug that's now being recognized worldwide for treating the sickest COVID-19 patients. It's approved in Austria for compassionate use in April 2020, and while it's not approved in the US for the COVID-19, it is for many other respiratory issues.

"It’s like a door which is closed, and the drug is like a key, and it opens the door,” Lucas said.

The peptide is delivered by an aerosol directly into the lungs.

The drug passed two clinical trials, proving it's safe and drastically improved patients with ARDS, eventually getting them off the ventilator. The hope is it will do the same for coronavirus patients.

"If we can reduce the time on the ventilator, then there's a good chance these patients can be released from the hospital and can survive,” Lucas said.

Clinicial trials with coronavirus patients have kicked off in Austria by the company Apeptico, they'll then be expanded to eight sites across Europe with hopes that it will eventually come here to the US.

They hope to organize clinical trials in the US as soon as possible in collaboration with Grady Hospital at Emory. The efforts will be led by the division of pulmonary and critical care medicine headed by Dr. Shaheen Islam where Gonzales will be the coordinator at MCG.

Lucas says he hopes the results from the clinical trials in Europe will be back by the end of this year. He says they're also applying for funding for clinical trials in the US in collaboration with Grady.

