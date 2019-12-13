CSRA Native comes back home to give back

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) --

A New Ellenton native and songwriter is granting wishes to kids who have experienced life-altering tragedies. Robbie Robinson started The Wish Project after being inspired by a child who needed help.

On Friday, Robinson decided to stop by his old school, Silver Bluff High to perform songs and speak to kids about his life experiences. Robinson says, "You meet kids who've been through the worst of the worst possible, hurt by people they should be able to trust the most. I saw the difference that wishes were making with these kids."

Through his foundation, Ronsinson treated a child from Aiken County with a limousine ride and a shopping spree.

Robinson says God kept him here for a reason, and he wanted to make sure to give back to his hometown.

The Wish Project also works to raise awareness of psychological conditions.

