Thursday, March 12, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The 2020 CSRA Heart Walk that was scheduled for Saturday has been canceled.

The walk was scheduled to happen on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.

The CSRA Heart walk is a fundraising walk that donates to the American Heart Association. Currently, the walk has raised $532,690.62 of its $765,000 goal.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.