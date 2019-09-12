CSRA College Night: What are colleges looking for?

Thursday, September 12, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Thousands of parents and kids filled the James Brown Arena Thursday night to try to find the answer to a pretty big question: What should I do after high school?

More than 130 colleges and universities came to try and give them an answer.

Finding the right college can be overwhelming, especially when so many of them offer similar programs.

But as much as students have to sell themselves to colleges, colleges also have to sell themselves to students.

"We have a great variety of faculty that are out here today at the college fair, particularly in our STEM areas," said Michelle McDowell, who is on the admissions team at College of Charleston.

She says bringing STEM faculty to College Night was no coincidence.

"We're looking to recruit more students in those areas that are interested. We have scholarships that are available in those areas, merit-based scholarships, so we're really looking to increase those numbers," she said.

Luckily for her, many of the students who attended College Night are looking for degrees in the STEM field.

"Mostly just a college that has chemical engineering or astrophysics as a major option," said Ansley Aufiero, a junior at Lakeside High School.

According to McDowell, the appeal of recruiting STEM students can be boiled down to one simple thing - jobs.

"They're telling us that they're looking for those STEM students that have a solid foundation and basis in the STEM areas, so we're looking for those students because we have careers waiting for them," she said.

