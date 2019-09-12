CSRA College Night Thursday allows students to look to the future

Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- It's that time of year again. High school students across the CSRA will gather for College Night Thursday.

Recruiters from more than 130 colleges and universities will all be at the James Brown Arena Thursday night from 5:00 until 8:30 p.m.

Students will be able to meet with recruiters and have the chance to win scholarships totaling $16,000 at the event.

Admission is free and open to the public, and the entire arena will be filled with seminars, information booths, career and counseling centers, plus helpful exhibits manned by representatives from colleges, universities, and technical schools from throughout the U.S.

If college may not be an option or a dream for all teens, members from local professional societies will be prepared to provide beneficial information in areas such as engineering, management, chemical science, and nuclear science.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.