CRSA residents: a Masters in the fall is better than no Masters at all

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The fairways are empty. The streets void of patrons coming and going into Augusta National. And the people who live here say Augusta looks nothing like it normally does this time of the year.

It's a breathtaking sight. Azaleas in full bloom. The weather just warm enough.

But Augusta just isn't the same without the Masters.

"It's a sad week for people everywhere. It's not just here in Augusta. It's all over," Steve Muller, a resident of National Hills​, said.

The biggest part of the Masters for Augusta is the people, bringing traffic and an economic boost to the city through restaurants and travels. Thousands of patrons from all over the world come every year, and it puts Augusta right in the middle of the social map.

The sales that keep local businesses afloat --

"Masters typically represents 12% of my year. That's how big it is for us," Russell Wilder, owner of Top Shelf Cigar, said.

And the professional golfers who make this week special.

"Tiger Woods' dad used to stay down the street, he was a super nice guy," Raymond Seller, another resident of National Hills, said.

The coronavirus has taken lives, cost people to lose their jobs and forced businesses across the CRSA to shut down.

And while the empty streets are exactly what the world needs right now to battle the pandemic, it doesn't make it easier for those who live here.

"Big time," Marty Reese, a resident of National Hills, said. "A lot of revenue coming in, it means a lot to Augusta, all the people, hotels, businesses, it puts them ahead of everything. They rely on this every year."

It's the news of the Masters in the Fall meant so much to this community.

"Something different! A cold Masters! No pollen!" Sellers said.

And that news has businesses hoping Masters week could be their saving grace after the pandemic. Even local schools are figuring out ways to re-arrange Fall Break, so families can enjoy it or rent their homes out to visitors.

"It's going to be good to have it in November, something different," Reese said.

Something new, something different and for the people of the CRSA, something to look forward to.

Instead of Azaleas, get ready for fall leaves and maybe even crisp air. And the pimento cheese that will still be there.

