COVID-19 totals across the Georgia and South Carolina

Saturday, March 28, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Here are the latest numbers for confirmed COVID-19 cases in Georgia and South Carolina. We'll continue to update this page as we get more information.

Below is a breakdown of all the cases at our local hospitals, as well as which counties have confirmed cases.

University Hospital: 7 positive (5 outpatient, 2 inpatient)

AUMC: 49 positive

Doctors Hospital: 3 positive

Charlie Norwood VA: 2 positive (both outpatient)

Aiken Regional Medical Center: 6 positive

Affected Georgia Counties: Burke, Columbia, Jenkins, Lincoln, Richmond, Washington, Wilkes

Affected South Carolina Counties: Aiken, Edgefield, Orangeburg, Saluda

