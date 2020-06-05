COVID-19 testing sites coming to local SC counties next week

Friday, June 5, 2020
AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) -- More COVID-19 testing sites will be available in Aiken County, Bamberg County, and Orangeburg County for residents.
All listed DHEC mobile and popup testing clinics are free. DHEC screening and specimen collections are free for anyone and are part of ongoing efforts to increase testing in underserved and rural communities across the state.
Aiken County:
June 11
Leavelle McCampbell Middle School
82 Canal St., Graniteville, SC 29829
8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Bamberg County:
June 8
Govan Fire Department
20920 Ehrhardt Rd, Olar, SC 29843
8:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Olar Community Fire Department
714 Dana Ave, Olar, SC 29843
8:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
June 10
Clear Pond Fire Department
6900 Broxten Bridge Rd, Bamberg, SC 29003
8:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Denmark Tech College
86 Mcduffie St, Denmark, SC 29042
8:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Ehrhardt Fire Department
156 King St, Ehrhardt, SC 29081
8:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Orangeburg County:
June 6 & 8
Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School
601 Bruin Dr., Orangeburg, SC 29118
8:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
June 8
Hunters Chapel Fire Department
6313 Farrels Rd, Branchville, SC 29432
8:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
June 9
Hunter-Kindard Tyler Elementary
7066 Norway Rd, Neeses, SC 29107
9:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Edisto High School
500 R M Foster Rd, Cordova, SC 29039
9:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Union Baptist Church
16494 Ehrhardt Rd, Bamberg, SC 29003
9:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
June 11
Lake Marion High School
3656 Tee Vee Rd, Santee, SC 29142
9:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
North Middle/High School
692 Cromer Ave, North, SC 29112
9:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Jerusalem Baptist Church
7134 North Rd, North, SC 29112
9:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
June 12
Cope Area Career Center
6052 Slab Landing Rd, Cope, SC 29038
9:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
For more information about mobile testing sites, visit DHEC's website.
