COVID-19 testing sites coming to local SC counties next week

Friday, June 5, 2020

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) -- More COVID-19 testing sites will be available in Aiken County, Bamberg County, and Orangeburg County for residents.

All listed DHEC mobile and popup testing clinics are free. DHEC screening and specimen collections are free for anyone and are part of ongoing efforts to increase testing in underserved and rural communities across the state.

Aiken County:

June 11

Leavelle McCampbell Middle School

82 Canal St., Graniteville, SC 29829

8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Bamberg County:

June 8

Govan Fire Department

20920 Ehrhardt Rd, Olar, SC 29843

8:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Olar Community Fire Department

714 Dana Ave, Olar, SC 29843

8:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

June 10

Clear Pond Fire Department

6900 Broxten Bridge Rd, Bamberg, SC 29003

8:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Denmark Tech College

86 Mcduffie St, Denmark, SC 29042

8:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Ehrhardt Fire Department

156 King St, Ehrhardt, SC 29081

8:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Orangeburg County:

June 6 & 8

Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School

601 Bruin Dr., Orangeburg, SC 29118

8:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

June 8

Hunters Chapel Fire Department

6313 Farrels Rd, Branchville, SC 29432

8:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

June 9

Hunter-Kindard Tyler Elementary

7066 Norway Rd, Neeses, SC 29107

9:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Edisto High School

500 R M Foster Rd, Cordova, SC 29039

9:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Union Baptist Church

16494 Ehrhardt Rd, Bamberg, SC 29003

9:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

June 11

Lake Marion High School

3656 Tee Vee Rd, Santee, SC 29142

9:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

North Middle/High School

692 Cromer Ave, North, SC 29112

9:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Jerusalem Baptist Church

7134 North Rd, North, SC 29112

9:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

June 12

Cope Area Career Center

6052 Slab Landing Rd, Cope, SC 29038

9:00 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

For more information about mobile testing sites, visit DHEC's website.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.