COVID-19 testing rules revised to allow for more testing for GA residents

ATLANTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The state's COVID-19 testing rules are being revised to allow for greater testing, the state Department of Public Health says.

According to DPH, all symptomatic patients will be eligible for COVID-19 testing.

However, health care workers, first responders, law enforcement and long-term care facility residents and staff will still be prioritized for testing regardless of whether they are or are not symptomatic.

DPH officials say a referral is still required for testing, though. You can get a referral for the test at a local health department or a health care provider.

"People should not arrive unannounced or without a scheduled appointment at a specimen collection site, hospital, emergency room or other health care facility," a statement from DPH said. "Only individuals who have been evaluated by public health or a health care provider and assigned a PUI # number will be referred to these drive-thru sites."

Gov. Brian Kemp announced the expansion of testing during a news conference on Monday morning.

