'Just be cautious.': A message from a COVID-19 survivor to the public as state reopens

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Two weeks in a hospital room. Eight days on a ventilator. She said her goodbyes to her family, but somehow, Caroline Maddox made it through. But today, she has a message for everyone as Georgia reopens.

"If you don't have to be out, don't be out. I know we all want our hair done and nails done and on the flip side, I understand the entrepreneurs, that's their livelihood," Maddox said. "But, from someone who's been through it and still going through it, just be cautious."

It took a close call with death to change Caroline Maddox.

"Oh, every precious moment appreciated," she said. "Don't take anything for granted."

Caroline is from Americus and was transferred to AU Health after testing positive for COVID-19.

Her condition quickly deteriorated -- and she was told she had to go on a ventilator.

"That part was really scary... having to know I was going on the ventilator, a lot of people who go on ventilators don't make it off," Maddox said. "So, that was my mindset and I wanted my family to know I love them."

She called her family and said her goodbyes. She went under and then it went dark.

"So, that's all you remember? You remember going under and then..," Laura Pugliese, News 12 reporter, asked.

"Fighting. Coming off," Maddox said.

On Easter Sunday, she woke up. With a new perspective and gratitude for life. And a few days ago, doctors cheered her on as she was released after winning the battle against COVID-19.

"It was just so very emotional. I was just so grateful," Maddox said.

But today, as businesses re-open, her fear is this:

"That people will get careless and wreckless," she said.

So whether you choose to open or stay closed, her message is to choose to cautious.

Gov. Kemp's shelter in place order is still in effect until the end of this month and despite reopening the state, he's still advising people to stay home unless it's essential to leave.

