COVID-19 now affects nearly 5 million worldwide

Thursday, May 21, 2020

Current map of COVID-19 cases worldwide. (Source: The World Health Organization)

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) --The World Health Organization reports, as of today, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected nearly 5 million people worldwide, with the U.S. leading the way.

The U.S. is among the counties leading in the most numbers of cases. The Americas overall have the most cases as a region, followed by Europe. Over 216 countries have confirmed cases of the virus.

The WHO also reports there have been 323,412 deaths worldwide from the virus.

