COVID-19 hit hard, now bars may have an extra day to catch up

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- During a meeting, commissioners are considering allowing Augusta bars to open on Sundays to help make up for some of that lost revenue.

It's a common theme among small business owners -- COVID-19 hit hard.

And bar owners like Bryan Birmingham, owner of Allie Katz are especially frustrated.

"Anybody who drove down Washington road while the bars were closed saw how full the restaurants were," he said.

But unlike other businesses, bars can only make money six days a week.

"15 percent of the week we're closed. It's not like my rent changes because we're not open on Sunday," Birmingham said.

It's why Bryan is asking Augusta Commission to allow local bars to open on Sundays to help make up for lost revenue.

And why Commissioner John Clarke is supporting him.

"They're not asking for a handout. They're not even really asking for a loan. They're asking for a chance," Clarke said.

The state of Georgia's classification of what a bar actually is differs from Richmond County's. Bryan's bar, Allie Katz, is stuck in the middle. He says the state considers him a restaurant, while Richmond County considers him a bar -- it's a balance of alcohol and food sales.

And Richmond County does not allow bars to operate on Sundays, even though restaurants can.

"I don't care if I'm considered a bar or a restaurant. I just really want to be open on Sundays," Birmingham said.

The good news, Bryan feels there's hope on the horizon.

"It actually felt like they listened. They wanted to know more information and that it could actually move forward," Birmingham said.

Commissioners decided to table the vote until they can do more research about what the state laws actually are, and whether it's legal to allow local bars to open on Sundays. They're also discussing giving bar owners a 25% discount on next year's liquor licenses.

