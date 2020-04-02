COVID-19 reported in all 46 counties of South Carolina

Thursday, April 2, 2020

SOUTH CAROLINA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control today reported 261 additional cases of COVID-19. That brings the statewide total cases to 1,554 in all 46 counties.

RELATED | Coronavirus coverage on WRDW.com

"There are now documented cases of COVID-19 in every county across our state,” Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC physician, said in the release. “The level in which it continues to spread will hinge on all of our actions. Please do your part and stay home and limit your close contact with others.”

THE LATEST: Thursday Coronavirus Numbers for Georgia and South Carolina.

According to the release, the agency also announced five additional deaths related to COVID-19. The deaths occurred in elderly individuals who all had underlying health conditions. Two were residents of Florence County, one of Anderson County, one of Horry County, and one of Sumter County.

This brings the total number of deaths in the state to 31.

Abbeville County: 2 cases

Aiken County: 4 cases

Anderson County: 10 cases

Bamberg County: 1 case

Beaufort County: 29 cases

Berkeley County: 15 cases

Charleston County: 41 cases

Cherokee County: 1 case

Chester County: 3 cases

Chesterfield County: 1 case

Clarendon County: 3 cases

Colleton County: 1 case

Darlington County: 4 cases

Dorchester County: 8 cases

Fairfield County: 1 case

Florence County: 5 cases

Georgetown County: 1 case

Greenville County: 25 cases

Greenwood County: 2 cases

Hampton County: 1 case

Horry County: 8 cases

Jasper County: 3 cases

Kershaw County: 13 cases

Lancaster County: 9 cases

Lee County: 3 cases

Lexington County: 9 cases

Marlboro County: 1 case

McCormick County: 1 case

Newberry County: 2 cases

Pickens County: 1 case

Richland County: 24 cases

Saluda County: 1 case

Spartanburg County: 5 cases

Sumter County: 18 cases

Union County: 2 cases

Williamsburg County: 3 cases

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.