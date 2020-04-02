COVID-19 reported in all 46 counties of South Carolina

Thursday, April 2, 2020
SOUTH CAROLINA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control today reported 261 additional cases of COVID-19. That brings the statewide total cases to 1,554 in all 46 counties.
"There are now documented cases of COVID-19 in every county across our state,” Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC physician, said in the release. “The level in which it continues to spread will hinge on all of our actions. Please do your part and stay home and limit your close contact with others.”
According to the release, the agency also announced five additional deaths related to COVID-19. The deaths occurred in elderly individuals who all had underlying health conditions. Two were residents of Florence County, one of Anderson County, one of Horry County, and one of Sumter County.
This brings the total number of deaths in the state to 31.
Abbeville County: 2 cases
Aiken County: 4 cases
Anderson County: 10 cases
Bamberg County: 1 case
Beaufort County: 29 cases
Berkeley County: 15 cases
Charleston County: 41 cases
Cherokee County: 1 case
Chester County: 3 cases
Chesterfield County: 1 case
Clarendon County: 3 cases
Colleton County: 1 case
Darlington County: 4 cases
Dorchester County: 8 cases
Fairfield County: 1 case
Florence County: 5 cases
Georgetown County: 1 case
Greenville County: 25 cases
Greenwood County: 2 cases
Hampton County: 1 case
Horry County: 8 cases
Jasper County: 3 cases
Kershaw County: 13 cases
Lancaster County: 9 cases
Lee County: 3 cases
Lexington County: 9 cases
Marlboro County: 1 case
McCormick County: 1 case
Newberry County: 2 cases
Pickens County: 1 case
Richland County: 24 cases
Saluda County: 1 case
Spartanburg County: 5 cases
Sumter County: 18 cases
Union County: 2 cases
Williamsburg County: 3 cases
