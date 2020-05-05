COVID-19 employee case confirmed at local CVS Distribution Center

Tuesday, May 5, 2020

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) -- CVS corporate officials confirm they learned an employee tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday at the North Augusta distribution center location.

According to officials, the individual hasn’t worked on site since April 27 and is on a paid leave for a 14-day quarantine.

The work area was also deep-cleaned overnight per CDC guidelines, which was in addition to the regular nightly cleanings it receives. The employee was not exposed to any co-workers.

