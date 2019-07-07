CORONER: Worker killed while trying to help cut down tree

Sunday, July 7, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT)— A local worker was killed while out on the job when he was helping cut down a tree, the Richmond County Coroner’s Office says.

The coroner is calling the Saturday death an accidental one. The man is identified as Horace Neal Blalock, an employee for Empire Tree and Turf. Around 9:30 a.m., the 38-year-old and his co-worker were cutting down a tree in a yard on McClure Drive. Blalock was holding a line for the climber who was cutting the limb. The climber fell and the limb he was cutting came crashing down too, hitting Blalock.

EMS crews took the worker to Augusta University Medical Center ER where he was later transferred to the shock trauma unit. He died from blunt force trauma at 2:52 p.m.

GBI is required to do an autopsy because this is considered a workplace fatality.

The climber was not injured.

