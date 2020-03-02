Community centers get million dollar makeovers

Monday, March 2, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Millions of dollars are going to renovating local community centers after years without repairs.

Henry H. Brigham Community Center will be completely rebuilt into a 19,000 square foot facility. Over a third of the $17.5 million the city parks department was awarded will go into the project. The swim center next door to the center will also be renovated.

For the community of Deans Bridge Road, the center is a necessity and more community centers are in need of repairs. Leaky roofs, outdated floors and inoperable smoke alarms are a few of the problems the community center had this past year.

"A lot of children don't have any place to go, and at Henry Brigham, everybody is welcome. The big problem with our community centers is that because of age, they're really not functional," Veronica Sistrunk, District 5 Resident, said.

While the Brigham Center gets heavy funding, the officials at city's parks department are asking for more financial help with other centers. Dyess Park, which was shut down in 2019 due to safety issues, was only awarded $1 million, a significant difference according to Ronald Houck, interim director for Augusta Recreation and Parks.

"We might combine some of that money with phase 8 dollars that we're hoping to get, because the million dollars is not going to build a new community center there. We've turned in a pretty large wish list as we normally do. It's over $200 million. We know we're not getting that much."

The Recreation and Parks Department said that they are still in the early stages of the project at Brigham. An architect has not been assigned. However, the department hopes construction will start in 2021. They also plan to create a group of community members to help with the design process.

