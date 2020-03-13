CHURCHES LIST: Many CSRA churches are closing services in time for the weekend

Friday, March 13, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Concerns about the coronavirus have continued to spread around the world and country.

Houses of worship are not immune to the concern, but they are working to deliver services to parishioners through digital methods. Many churches around the area are looking to live streaming capabilities to help parishioners keep the faith during the pandemic.

The following CSRA churches are either open, closed, or will offer services online for those who need it.

First Baptist Church of Augusta: Will hold online worship at 11 a.m. on their website.

Journey Community Church: Will still have normal Sunday services but with precautions: no coffee or tea will be served, no shaking of hands or hugs, and no passing of the offering buckets.

TrueNorth Church: No decision made, but church service is streamed on the church's website.

Tabernacle Baptist Church: No in-person church service on Sunday. Service will instead be streamed on the church's Facebook page.

Warren Baptist Church: No in-person church service until further notice. Services will instead be held on the church's website.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.