CHOG therapy dog, Nugget, celebrates fourth birthday with 'Toy Story' party

Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019

Nugget is now four years old! (Source: WRDW)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Having dogs in hospitals is shown to decrease stress, lower blood pressure, and manage pain in children. This week, the Children's Hospital of Georgia's therapy dog celebrated a special day.

"As you can see, she's a snuggle bug. She loves to snuggle up, whether it be on a couch like this, in the bed with kids, over in outpatient clinics, on exam tables," said CHOG Childlife Specialist Harleigh Smith.

Nugget the therapy pup joined the CHOG Childlife Department in November of 2017. On Monday, she turned four years old surrounded by happy people singing "Happy Birthday".​

During her big day, Nugget Got to spend it with her best friend Casey. Casey's relatively new to the hospital, and Smith says Nugget has been a huge help with getting her acclimated.

"She's served kind of that big sister role really well which is refreshing as a dog mama to see her taking so kindly to sharing her space and all the people she loves with another dog."

Smith says Nugget sees about 100 kids every week. Together, she and Casey make kids' stay at the Children's Hospital a little easier.

"The kids get to swap roles sometimes and get to play doctor or nurse on the dogs. So they'll give them checkups with medical equipment," Smith said.

And of course, there always needs to be some time for rest.

"Unlike us humans, she can't control her moods sometimes so she needs a little rest break. So she's nice and smiley by the afternoon!"

Smith says nugget's party was Toy Story themed because the fourth movie just came out and nugget just turned four.

