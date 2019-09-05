CHOG hosts 4 of the tiniest Dorian evacuees

Augusta, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Children's Hospital of Georgia hosted four NICU babies who had to evacuate from the coast because of Hurricane Dorian.

Nyla Barton was born 10 weeks premature at Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah, GA on Aug. 29. CHOG sent teams to Memorial to take two babies, including Nyla. A nurse with Memorial says the babies were transported to CHOG in an ambulance with equipment to care for neonatal babies.

Nyla's father says the transition to Augusta went smoothly. He says she's doing very well despite being moved from place to place.