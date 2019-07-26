CHOG celebrates 2-year-old Golden Retriever, Casey, with party

Friday, July 26, 2019

News 12 at 6 O'Clock/NBC at 7

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Friday was party time for one of Children’s Hospital of Georgia’s most valuable employees, a Golden Retriever named Casey.

Patients and staff at the hospital gathered to celebrate Casey and all of her good work.

Casey, and other facility dogs, make the hospital a little less scary for the kids.

One dad says Casey is the perfect addition to his daughter's visit.

"She has two dogs at home that she misses very much,” the dad said. “This was a good experience for her in the hospital. Hopefully, it keeps her from not being scared to come to the hospital."

Casey is one of two facility dogs at CHOG. She joined the team after her friend, Nugget, started at the hospital in 2017.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved