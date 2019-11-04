CHOG announces major expansion project

Monday, November 4, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Augusta University announced they plan to expand the Children's Hospital of Georgia by building a new tower.

The new tower will house a bone marrow transplant program, a pediatric cardiac intensive care unit, and a brand new NICU and PICU.

The university says they've raised four million dollars this year alone for children's healthcare, which they say will go towards this project.

"Children's Hospital is 20 years old now. The whole field of medicine changes a lot faster than that," said Augusta University President Brooks Keel. "We need to make sure that for the next 20 years, we have the type of facility that we need to treat our smallest and our most vulnerable patients."

He says the plan includes private rooms for NICU patients, and having a PICU designated for cardiac patients will free up space in the general PICU for other children who need critical care treatment.

"It's an awful lot we're looking forward to in the future, but we just need a new facility to make all that happen," said Dr. Keel.

Not only will the new facility hold new patients, but the expansion would mean hiring new doctors and staff as well.

"We're going to be bringing in anywhere from 10 to 15 new staff over the next several years, especially in the area of pediatric cardiology, pediatric hematology, which will get into bone marrow transplant," said Dr. Keel.

He says the university is currently in the "vision" phase of this process, but they will soon be in the "programming" phase, where they will determine how much space they're going to need for the new units. He says once that's finished, they'll have a better idea of how much the project will cost and what the timeline will be.

