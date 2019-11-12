CHECK YOUR TICKETS: Someone in Thomson has won $50,000!

Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019

THOMSON, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Check your tickets! Someone in the Thomson area has just won $50,000!

According to Georgia Lottery officials, that ticket was sold at Rimpys Apex, located at 639 Cobbham Road.

Winning numbers for the Nov. 9 drawing were: 14-17-35-38-60 and the Powerball was 25.

The winning ticket matched the first four winning numbers with the Powerball.

A winner has not come forward to claim the prize yet.

Powerball winners in Georgia have 180 days from the draw date to claim prizes.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

