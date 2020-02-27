CHECK YOUR TICKETS! Someone in New Ellenton just won $100,000

Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020

NEW ELLENTON, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- It goes without saying, but you should check your tickets if you recently purchased a lottery ticket in the New Ellenton area.

That's because a $100,000 Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was sold at the Hot Spot #3003 at 831 Main St. in New Ellenton.

The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers drawn on Wednesday, February 26, for a prize of $100,000.

Those winning numbers were 13 - 24 - 28 - 32 - 37.

The winner has 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.