CHECK YOUR TICKETS: Two winning lottery tickets were sold in Augusta

Monday, Nov. 18, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- They aren't the big jackpot, but two Augusta-area residents are $10,000 and $20,000 richer after Friday night's Mega Millions drawing.

The Georgia Lottery Corporation says the winning numbers from the Nov. 15 Mega Millions drawing were: 12-19-34-35-68 and the Mega Ball was 20.

Bi-Lo #5514, located at 2803 Wrightsboro Road, sold the $10,000 ticket.

Circle K #4463, located at 3698 Mike Padgett Highway sold the $20,000 ticket.

Winners have not come forward to claim the prizes yet.

Mega Millions winners in Georgia have 180 days from the draw date to claim prizes.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

