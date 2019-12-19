CDC investigates Listeria outbreak linked to hard-boiled eggs

Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019

(WRDW/WAGT) -- The Centers for Disease Control have released they are investigating an outbreak of Listeria.

According to a release, the infections may be linked to hard-boiled eggs.

Seven people have gotten sick in Florida, Maine, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Texas. Four of those seven have been hospitalized. One death has also been reported in Texas.

The report says investigations have led back to Almark Foods in Gainesville, Georgia. The eggs involved were packaged in plastic pails and sold under different brand names nationwide.

The CDC is warning against the sale and purchase of pre-hardboiled eggs, such as in salads, due to the outbreak.

Pregnant women, newborns, adults age 65 and older, and people with weakened immune systems are most at-risk for the illness and should stay away from pre-boiled eggs.

Symptoms of Listeria mimic flu symptoms in most people, but in pregnancy, it can lead to miscarriage, stillbirth, and more.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.