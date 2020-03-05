CCSD releases statement on illness prevention amidst coronavirus frenzy

Thursday, March 5, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Columbia County School District releases a statement on illness prevention and the coronavirus.

The CCSD confirms that at this time there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Columbia County. The district remains in close contact with local and state agencies regarding the position of the virus in the U.S.

In coordination with flu season, housekeeping staff in school buildings are asked to take extended measures to sanitize thoroughly in addition to daily routine cleaning.

CCSD encourages parents, students and staff to be aware of the symptoms of illness and not to report to school if they have a fever or any of the following symptoms: cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, body aches, headaches, chills, fatigue, possibly diarrhea and vomiting.

Students and staff who experience any symptoms or fever will be sent home and are not allowed to return to school until they are fever-free for 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medications.

Parents are encouraged to monitor their children's health for any symptoms related to the coronavirus at home. Wash hands frequently, preferably with soap and water, to prevent any spread of germs. Parents should also contact their local healthcare provider to establish a course of action should their child come down with an illness.

While the threat remains low in Georgia at this time, there are no plans to cancel travel of students to events outside of our area. Parents will be notified through their school should a travel restriction be put in place.

The CCSD will continue to follow the direction of the Georgia Department of Public Health, the Georgia Department of Education and the Centers of Disease Control.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.