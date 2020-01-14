CCBOE looks to add new, unique classes to curriculum

Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Columbia County Board of Education is voting to add some interesting classes to your child's school.

They're a little out of the norm, but they say there's good reason behind it.

They'll vote on adding five new course -- things like learning how to handle your finances to training to become a firefighter.

It's every high school parent's concern: Is your child prepared for the real world?

Kimberly Patterson has three kids in Columbia County schools. She says they all know what they want to do when they're older and it's all thanks to classes they've taken.

"Actually our oldest two daughters both want to be special needs teachers, but our oldest daughter has also shown interest in cosmetology,” Patterson said.

The school district offers a wide range of classes, but these new five courses are unique. Two of them specialize in firefighter training.

"When a fire happens, we all know how quickly it spread and how dire the situation is if people or animals are involved. In firefighting, we want to have a quality workforce and an ample workforce,” Columbia County Superintendent Dr. Sandra Carraway said.

Carraway says they partnered with fire rescue because there's a great need for firefighters. The firefighter pathway, including others, end in certifications making students eligible to start working right out of high school.

"As we prepare our students to leave K-12 education and go out into that work world, we want to give them the very best opportunity to have great lives and to ensure our community remains a wonderful place for people to come and live,” Carraway said.

We've also told you before about the district's plans for a high school campus that students from any high school can go to.

Carraway says they've been working on bringing quality courses to that school. She hopes there will be robotics, nuclear, engineering and energy classes. It's expected to be finished by 2022.

