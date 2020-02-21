CAVE makes three arrests after two vulnerable men found in care home with terrible conditions

Friday, Feb. 21, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Three people have been arrested by the CAVE Task Force after two men were found left in a care home in terrible conditions.

Geneva Jasper, Jeremy Riggs, and Harry Jasper face two charges of neglect to a disabled adult or elderly person.

The details of what investigators found is disturbing, but we can tell you there were multiple animals and roaches in the home, and according to investigators, the smell of raw sewage.

