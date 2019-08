Sunday, August 18, 2019

SAN DIEGO, C.A. (CBS NEW) -- It turns out a spicy shipment was more than meets the eye. Border patrol agents say they seized about four tons of marijuana hidden in a shipment of jalapeno peppers.

Officers say K-9 alerted agents to the drugs at a California checkpoint. Not even the peppers were enough to fool the dogs. Officials estimate the marijuana shipment was worth about 2.3 million dollars.

