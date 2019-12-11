CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Local delivery workers surprised with gift basket from Hephzibah couple

Wednesday, December 11, 2019

HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT)-- You might have watched the social media viral video of a neighbor leaving treats for delivery workers on her front porch, all in the spirit of holiday giving. One local Hephzibah couple was inspired to do the same--capturing it all on their doorbell security camera.

They say you get what you give and for a home in on Pleasant Valley Drive, reciprocity, too, is the package best delivered. On the front steps of the Kirkland's porch, a gift is both dropped off and picked up.

"It's worth it, the joy you get back in return."

Ring Doorbell security camera captures the moment delivery workers drop items off, then become surprised by a snack basket greeting hem, thanks to the Kirkland's.

One delivery man walks off after setting down the delivery but then he backtracks, realizing their was a sign and treats resting on a chair at the door.

"Oh, wait," he says. "They got goodies there, hold on."

Another delivery woman the next day can be heard saying, "Oh we got some snacky-snacks. We got cake, crunchy chips--oh, Donna is snagging them all."

A sight the Kirkland's get just as excited to see, so much so they sometimes watch the security cameras from their jobs.

"Well actually I watch it at work because I have the notification going and he does too at work." Regina Kirkland laughed, "So at work, I'm like did you see the video, did you see the guy that just left."

They're the kind of couple that makes each holiday momentous. Christmas threw up on their front to prove it. They're even well-known for Halloween celebrations too. But as much kindness as they spread and treats they give, life keeps taking from them.

"Since January it's just been hills and valleys, with us and with our family." She explained her husband lost his parents, and she lost her mom this year as well.

Loss created a gaping hole for them but somehow they managed to fill it.

From the UPS driver, the FedEx delivery man, the USPS worker, their neighborhood, their city of Hephzibah-- perhaps it's all filled with a little more joy now because of their simple kindness.

"I've noticed that it's like contagious." Kirkland continued the contagious happiness doesn't have to start with a snack basket at the door but she says it'd be nice if many more tried it. Challenging our News 12 viewers to do it for their delivery workers as well.

The Kirkland's tell News 12 , they're going to keep this up and have the basket of goodies out year-round. They're hoping since they first followed someone else's act of kindness, others will now follow after them.

