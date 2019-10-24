CASTING CALL: Everyday actors wanted for TV pilot

Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Calling all actors! An open casting call is listed for Evans in just a few weeks.

The call is for Nov. 8th from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at 470 Old Evans Road, in Evans.

The open call is for an "untitled TV pilot", according to the listing.

Casting directors are looking for a broad range of people to fill the following roles and character types:

- Farmers

- Merchants

- PTS moms

- People over 18 who look like high school students

- Teachers

- Parents

- Teen with skateboard

- Lady with dog and dog stroller

If you can't make it to the casting call, you can head to the online database HERE.

