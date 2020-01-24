CAN YOU HELP? Woman looks to social media to help Bible return to owner's family

Friday, Jan. 24, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- A woman and her husband are hoping social media will help them reunite a Bible with the family of its former owner.

Regina Bruce Kirkland posted the plea on her Facebook page, saying she and her husband went to a nearby Pull-A-Part and found the Bible in the back window of a Chevrolet Lumina.

When Kirkland opened the Bible, she found an inscription saying, "If ever lost and found, please return to Mary Mosley."

Two telephone numbers inside the Bible have been disconnected, Kirkland said, and a simple Google search for Mosley came up with an obituary.

What makes this even more special for Kirkland is that she found the Bible inside a car that was similar to her mother's car.

