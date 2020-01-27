CAN YOU HELP? A woman who got into an accident in Thomson wants to thank the 'angels' that helped her after the crash

Monday, Jan. 27, 2020

THOMSON, GA (WRDW/WAGT) – A Thomson woman says she’s seeking the men and women who helped her after a car accident in front of a restaurant on Sunday.

In a public Facebook post, Amelia Maria says she’s hoping social media will help connect her with the people she calls “our angels.”

Maria says her accident with a red Oldsmobile happened in front of the Taco Bell on Washington Road in Thomson around 12:40 p.m.

“One was named Derek. The other two were a man and woman. I think they were on foot. The woman was white, the man was black and had dreadlocks, I think,” Maria wrote. “I think he was wearing a blue track suit. I was so shaken up. They stopped traffic, helped my daughter and me out of our car, and stayed until paramedics came.”

Maria says she wants to thank everyone that helped during the accident from the Good Samaritans, the EMT workers, and anyone else who was involved in making sure that her and her daughter during the incident.

She says she’s also wanting to let the driver of the red Oldsmobile know that she’s praying for him.

“I did not get to look him in the eyes to make sure he was okay,” Maria wrote. “I am so sorry this happened today.”

