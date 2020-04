By the numbers: Latest stats on coronavirus in the CSRA

Here’s a look at the latest total COVID-19 statistics of interest in the CSRAas of Wednesday, April 8, 2020:

Georgia

The state is reporting 9,901 cases of COVID-19, 262 deaths and 1,993 hospitalizations, including:

• Burke County: 17 cases, 0 deaths

• Columbia County: 48 cases, 0 death

• Emanuel County: 5 cases, 0 deaths

• Glascock County: 0 cases, 0 zero deaths

• Hancock County: 1 case, 0 deaths

• Jefferson County: 4 cases, 0 deaths

• Jenkins County: 7 cases, 1 death

• Lincoln County: 6 cases, 0 deaths

• McDuffie County: 16 cases, 1 death

• Richmond County: 76 cases, 3 deaths

• Screven County: 4 cases, 0 deaths

• Taliaferro County: 0 cases, 0 deaths

• Warren County: 6 cases, 0 deaths

• Washington County: 17 cases, 0 deaths

• Wilkes County: 5 cases, 0 deaths

South Carolina

The state is reporting 2,552 cases of COVID-19, 63 deaths and 1,993 hospitalizations, including:

• Aiken County: 32 cases, one death

• Allendale County: 2 cases, 0 deaths

• Bamberg County: 6 cases, 0 deaths

• Barnwell County: 3 cases, 0 deaths

• Edgefield County: 6 cases, 0 deaths

• McCormick County: 2 cases, 1 death

• Orangeburg County: 31 cases, 0 deaths

• Saluda County: 5 cases, 0 deaths

Local hospitals

Augusta University Hospital: 133 cases confirmed; 2,317 negative cases; 45+ pending; 5,802 hotline calls (132 in past 24 hours); 7,202 telemedicine screenings (291 in past 24 hours); 1,997 drive-thru visits (98 in past 24 hours)

University Hospital: 65 positive cases; 303 negative; 13 pending; two deaths

Doctors Hospital: 19 cases; nine hospitalized

Aiken Regional Medical Center: Four cases as of Wednesday

Eisenhower Army Medical Center: One case as of March 28

Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center: 10 outpatients; four employees also tested positive; 25 patients under investigation

Major local employers

Plant Vogtle: 1 employee case, 45 negative results and 19 pending results as of Saturday

Savannah River Site: 5 employee cases as of Wednesday.

Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center: 4 employee cases as of Wednesday

Waynesboro Police Department: 7 cases as of Tuesday

Richmond County Landfill: 1 employee case as of Wednesday

