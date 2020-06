By the numbers: Latest stats on coronavirus in the CSRA

Here’s a look at the latest total COVID-19 statistics of interest in the CSRA as of Thursday, June 17, 2020:

Georgia

The state is reporting 60,912 cases of COVID-19 out of 778,570 tested, 2,605 deaths, and 9,663 hospitalizations, including at least:

Burke County: 128 cases, 6 deaths

Columbia County 329 cases, 8 deaths

Emanuel County: 52 cases, 2 deaths

Glascock County: 2 cases, 0 deaths

Hancock County: 203 cases, 30 deaths

Jefferson County: 63 cases, 1 death

Jenkins County: 62 cases, 9 deaths

Lincoln County: 18 cases, 1 death

McDuffie County: 76 cases, 5 deaths

Richmond County: 711 cases, 41 deaths

Screven County: 71 cases, 4 death

Taliaferro County: 2 cases, 0 deaths

Warren County: 20 cases, 0 deaths

Washington County: 77 cases, 1 death

Wilkes County: 42 cases, 1 death

South Carolina

The state is reporting 21,533 cases of COVID-19, 15 probable cases and 621 deaths, including:

Aiken County: 253 cases, 9 deaths

Allendale County: 41 cases, 3 deaths

Bamberg County: 49 cases, 0 deaths

Barnwell County: 56 cases, 1 death

Edgefield County: 60 cases, 2 deaths

McCormick County: 11 cases, 1 death

Orangeburg County: 403 cases, 6 deaths

Saluda County: 169 cases, 1 death

Local hospitals

Augusta University Hospital: 887 cases confirmed; 13 hospitalized; 17,142 negative; 26,656 hotline calls; 19,956 telemedicine screenings; 16,335 drive-thru visits.

University Hospital : 306 positive cases; 3958 negative; 12 hospitalized

Doctors Hospital : 81 cases, 8 hospitalized

Aiken Regional Medical Center : 36 cases, 4 deaths

Eisenhower Army Medical Center : 1 case as of March 28

Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center: 32 cases

Major local employers

Plant Vogtle: 232 positive results, 741 negative, 8 active cases, 224 individuals who tested positive have recovered and are available to return to work, 8 awaiting test results

Savannah River Site: 36 employee cases; 23 employees have returned to work

Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center: 4 employee cases

Waynesboro Police Department: 7 cases

