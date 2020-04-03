Businesses donate meals to nurse working on the frontlines of pandemic

Friday, April 3, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Medical workers across Georgia have been on the frontlines of battling COVID-19, trying to protect their lives and the lives of patients. While they give a lot of work to fighting the pandemic, it's time to return some of that effort.

A normal lunch break for us is a break from a battle for nurses.

"The staff is very grateful. They come out and they are hot and tired, and there's food there. It's almost like they don't have to think about that," Melissa Rimmer, Nurse Manager of University Hospital, said.

And it's one less thing Rimmer has to think about, as she takes care of her staff on the COVID-19 floor at University Hospital. The nurses are dealing with a lot; their regular shifts changing to fighting a widespread pandemic.

"It's like going to work, and we are telling you to wear a hazmat suit all day. You can't get up and go pee when you want to," Rimmer said.

But breaks are met with a helping hand. Every day, businesses are donating meals to feed all nursing shifts. Businesses like Jordan Trotter Real Estate and Taxslayer have been buying the meals from area restaurants.

"It's imperative that we remind them, I think, how grateful we are for the work they are doing and how important it is for the community," Dennis Trotter, co-owner of Jordan Trotter Real Estate, said.

"It's just amazing the outpouring of support we've received," Bonnie Weeks, a nurse at University Hospital, said.

It's support like hundreds of people praying in the parking lot. It's support like sending encouraging cards that the nurses can read on their break. That support is like a light in the darkness of the pandemic -- as nurses put their life on the line, willing to do their part as heroes.

"Even though they are scared and they might be a little worried, they're still willing to do their part," Weeks said. "It's just something we do. We like to take care of people, but it sure is nice that we are being taken care of also."

