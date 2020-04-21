Local businesses may be nervous rather than hopeful about reopening their doors

Tuesday, April 21, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Imagine opening a business just two weeks before being forced to shut it down. That’s the reality for one Lincolnton couple, who are now grappling with this decision -- whether reopening for dine-in service is the safest thing to do.

This isn’t the way Christina Dempsey thought her lifelong dream would turn out.

"You see your dream, and it’s finally come true. And then you have to shut down," Christina said.

Christina and her husband, Michael, opened the doors to Country Sweets Cafe in Lincolnton on March 6.

And only two weeks later -- they had to close, because of the executive order.

"We invested this money not knowing anything about a virus, so when we put all our in chips into one little basket, it kind of backfired," Michael said.

But when Gov. Kemp announced restaurants like theirs can reopen for dine-in services on April 27, it became somewhat of a moral dilemma for the Dempsey’s.

Opening up would be amazing for them, but the pandemic is still very much alive.

"Yes it helps kind of restimulate the economy, but at the same time, you’re kind of cautious because you don’t know what could happen," Christina said.

Michael told News 12, they’ve lost nearly $20,000 in one month, despite being closed.

"Financially, we’re probably about 75 percent of our income has been lost," he said. "It's actually costing us to stay open."

Even so -- Christina says they plan to take extra precautions, even when they are allowed to reopen their doors.

"I’m probably going to approach it as where I let one or two people in at a time," Christina said. "We’re putting our customers first and as well as us, our employees. Because we have families."

The Dempseys say they’ve had to cut back hours and limit their menu, but they’re fighting to keep Christina’s dream alive -- whatever it takes.

"We just gotta hold on and keep faith that things will go back to the way they used to be," Christina said.

Right now, Country Sweets Cafe is open for delivery and pick-up three days per week.

Christina and Michael are hoping to reopen to their usual six days per week schedule as soon as they can.​

