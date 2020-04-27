Businesses and staffs are getting back up after pandemic knockdown

Monday, April 27, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Restaurants have been given the green light to reopen their dining rooms as long as they follow certain restrictions. While some are sticking to takeout and delivery, others are deciding: it's time to reopen.

Reopening the dining room may not be business as usual, but business hasn't been usual since the restaurant shut down began.

"It's been substantially down," Brad Usry said.

Usry owns Fat Man's Cafe and Catering in Augusta. Even though the restaurant usually does a lot of takeout orders and delivery, closing the dining room has taken its toll.

"When you're not operating 100 percent unless you're a really unique business, you're not gonna be able to pay your bills," Usry said.

He did decide to reopen the dining room at Fat Man's and Southern Salad, his other Augusta restaurant, with the necessary precautions to keep everyone safe.

"We had time to get everything in place, get our distancing, get it to where we had somebody dedicated to sanitizing tables between customers," Usry said. "We have handwashing stations at each front door of each business and so we felt like we're ready."

For Usry, there were times of uncertainty, but positive attitudes from his employees helped make the hard times easier.

"I would go to war with these guys," he said. "They have been really great to work with."

And though things look a little unusual now, he's hoping someday soon, we can go back to business as usual.

"I hope we can get beyond this and get to normal, the old normal," Usry said. "I do think it's time for us to feel that comfort and not have fear, and I think that's coming."

For customers wondering which restaurants are opening, a lot of restaurants around Augusta are normally closed on Mondays. This might give a better idea of what places are going to open up their dining rooms as the week goes on.

