Businesses across South Carolina produce protective gear for health care workers

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Hospitals across South Carolina are in need of face masks, gowns, and other protective personal equipment.

They have been working around the clock to get their hands on some of this PPE. They have been turning to some unlikely places like pillow companies, mattress stores, and other businesses that have decided to help out.

Buddy Delaney, the owner of Best Mattress in West Columbia, said when they were closed to customers last month, they were not making mattresses like they normally do.

Delaney said he wanted to keep his employees, but he wanted to find something for them to do until they wait to open back up.

Delaney said he heard about low supplies of face masks and face shields across the country. He decided his team was going to try something a little different. They began making face shields.

According to Delaney, over the last few weeks, they have been producing dozens a day. He said they are donating these hospitals so they can meet critical needs for PPE supplies.

Delaney said when the companies he was buying the raw material from found out what they were doing, they began donating the supplies for free.

“When the vendors found out we were giving face shields to local hospitals -- they were generous and donated the supplies,” Delaney said.

Best Mattress isn’t the only business doing something like this. According to the South Carolina Hospital Association, there are a handful of businesses across the state lending a hand by making PPE or producing new products like hand sanitizer.

According to Lara Hewitt, the Vice President of Workforce and Partner Engagement with the South Carolina Hospital Association, masks, gowns, and PAPR hoods are all in high demand. If you’d like to see a list of critical needs items, click or tap here.

Hewitt said some of the PPE is being used by health care workers, law enforcement officers, and other essential workers across the state.

“They have come from anywhere and everywhere and everyone is willing to help,” Hewitt said. “They want to keep their folks employed which is very important to them and they want to be able to help in this statewide crisis.”

