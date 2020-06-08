Business leaders intensify push for Georgia hate crimes law

Monday, June 8, 2020

ATLANTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Dozens of Georgia companies are lining up behind a push to pass a state hate crimes law.

The Georgia Chamber of Commerce and Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce on Monday launched a campaign to push legislators to pass a hate crime law when they return later in June.

Many Georgia-based companies, including UPS, Coca-Cola, Delta, AT&T, Truist, WestRock, Genuine Parts, PulteGroup, Home Depot, Cox Enterprises, BlackRock, Salesforce, United Distributors, Invesco, Microsoft, and the Metro Atlanta Chamber, are asking the state’s legislature to take action and pass the comprehensive hate crimes bill to ensure the safety of all Georgians.

The chambers unveiled a letter of support signed by the leaders of more than 60 companies.

Georgia is one of four states without a state law that imposes harsher sentences for crimes committed out of bias. House members last year passed a proposal to impose additional penalties for crimes motivated by the victim's race, religion, sexual orientation, gender, or other factors.

House Bill 426, also known as the Georgia Hate Crimes Act, was passed by the Georgia House last year, but it is still with the Georgia Senate. The Senate will reconvene its session on Monday, June 15.

