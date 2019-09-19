Business is booming at a new ice cream shop in a historic Harlem building

Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019

Yoder's Dairy Barn opened over the summer in downtown Harlem. (Source: WRDW)

HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A staple in downtown Harlem on North Louisville Street, the old Masonic Lodge, is getting new life.

Opening an ice cream shop is like a dream for Adam and Stephanie Yoder. Adam's family has a shop open up in the Midwest, and now he's joining in on the "family business".

"I've loved it. I've loved doing it," Adam said. "When we moved here, that's what drew us to Harlem at first, we were like, 'it's small. It's not as busy because we lived in Evans before.' We loved it."

When they made their way to Harlem, they figured a shop like Yoder's Dairy Barn was just what the downtown area needed.

"I noticed in this town, this road is super busy. I was like, 'an ice cream would do really well,' so that's kind of where it started from."

Business at he new shop, which just opened over the summer, is already booming.

"When its busy, it's out the door. And its been even better than we expected it to be."

Their building sits right in the center of downtown in that old Masonic Lodge, built in 1911. It was built by the same architect who designed the Imperial Theatre and the Lamar Building, in downtown Augusta.

"That's the part that drew us even more. Harlem does have this tight knit [community], they're kind of stuck together."

Its the newest addition to an already thriving downtown area, and Adam and Stephanie hope to stay in Harlem and keep their business thriving as long as they can.​

