Business, government leaders come together for ‘accelerateSC’ meeting

Wednesday, May 6, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Gov. Henry McMaster and state leaders met this week to explore ideas to move South Carolina forward in an effort to revitalize the state’s economy.

Leaders have met previously to provide insight and recommendations to help determine how soon parts of South Carolina’s economy should reopen after being shuttered due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

McMaster showed full confidence in the accelerateSC approach to re-opening the state during Tuesday's meeting.

"I think at the end you'll see that South Carolina will have done better, performed better," he said. "Than a lot of our other states because of the information, the collaboration, the communication and cooperation of from all concerned in charting this path."

Despite projections from a federal level that show we could be looking at 3,000 deaths per day across the country by June, Governor McMaster says here in South Carolina, they're still taking a measured approach, and will move forward trying to lift restrictions indoor dining.

"As soon as possible," he said. "We're working on the guidelines, we're working on the dates we want to have the best practices, we made a whole lot of progress.

Expanding broadband access across the state was also a big topic at the meeting. The Lt. Pamela Evette Governor chimed in to speak about the importance of residents completing the 2020 Census to help bring in federal funding that could make that access happen.

“We’re losing out,” she said. “If you look at our numbers, we get about $3,000 per person counted. So 100 people who don’t fill out their census over 10 years is 3 million dollars that the state loses out on.”

