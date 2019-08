Friday, Aug. 2, 2019

(WRDW/WAGT) -- Students across Richmond and Columbia Counties will head back to the classroom next week.

Richmond County heads back to class Aug. 6th, while Columbia County begins Aug. 7th.

Bus drivers are practicing their routes and safety procedures in this week leading up to school.

Click HERE to find your route in Richmond County.







Click HERE for routes in Columbia County.

