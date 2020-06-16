Burn center leader's funeral to be private, but you can still honor his memory

Tuesday, June 16, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Funeral arrangements have been announced for a man known for his work in the medical field in the CSRA and around the world.

On Thursday, there will be a private ceremony in memory of Dr. Fred Mullins, who died over the weekend.

He was the medical director at the Joseph M. Still Burn Center at Doctors Hospital. Under his leadership, it became the largest burn center in the country.

Family members ask that instead of flowers, memorials be sent the Burn and Reconstructive Centers of America or the Burn Foundation of America.

According to Doctors Hospital's website, Mullins was a practicing physician and a specialist in burn, wound care and general surgery.

Mullins completed his medical school training at the Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine.

