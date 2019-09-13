Burke Co. woman arrested on animal cruelty charges after malnourished dog found with mangled chain around neck

Friday, Sept. 13, 2019

BURKE COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Burke County Sheriff's Office arrested a Keysville woman on animal cruelty charges.

Lacristifa Weaver is facing felony aggravated cruelty to animals and misdemeanor cruelty to animals charges.

Burke County deputies responded to a home 400 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Road in Keysville in reference to an alarm. They did not find signs of forced entry and tried to reach the homeowner by knocking on the front or back doors.

While at the home, deputies saw a brown dog chained up to a tree. Officials say the chain on the dog was embedded and infected, making it so the dog could not bark. The chain was also tangled, stopping the dog from reaching food or water. The dog was extremely malnourished.

The chain was also irritating the dog's skin. The dog did not have food, water or shelter.

Animal Control took custody of the dogs and is making sure they are receiving care.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT