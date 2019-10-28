Burke County will finally get an animal shelter if plans move forward

Monday, Oct. 28, 2019

News 12 at 5 O’Clock

BURKE COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) – Burke County residents have been seeking an answer to their stray animal problem. They had plans for a new animal shelter, but nothing materialized.

But now, there are signs the shelter will finally happen.

It's been more than a year in the making, but finally Burke County got the money, the blueprints, and the location to start building an animal shelter.

“An animal shelter is very much needed in Burke County,” Chaddrick Parrish, the Burke County Animal Services director, said. “I mean, we get phone calls day in and day out."

Parrish is happy to finally see some action. It may not look like much if you look at the future site of the shelter, but the facility will bring some hope to strays in the area.

“The county owns the entire property,” Parrish said. “We already have a service road put in and there is future plans for other buildings and departments to come out this way."

The plans are all mapped out.

Out of five bids for the project, commissioners picked MMI Construction to build this facility for $790,000. Most of the money is coming from T-SPLOST.

"We have separate rooms for puppies and kittens, nursing puppies, and we also have an area for rabies quarantine, as well as for mandatory court hold cases,” Parrish said.

The shelter will hold roughly 60 to 70 animals, and with 4,000 square feet of space, they'll have plenty of room to play.

"The first step that we're doing right now is MMI Construction, they're coming down and they're going to stake out the plans for the building,” Parrish said.

The director plans to hire two animal control officers to help him in the field and more people to work inside the shelter.

As far as a timeline goes, they're hoping to have construction done in the next year and then have operations up and running a few months later.

