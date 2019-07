Tuesday, July 9, 2019

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A suspect in a shooting is now charged with murder after the victim has died.

T’Rique K McCollough, 19, was shot at Briarwood Apartments on around 10:45 p.m. July 4th.

Vernon Donnell Rhodes, Jr., 16, has been charged with murder. He was arrested and sent to the Youth Detention Center on July 5th.

This shooting is one of two that prompted Waynesboro's mayor to reinforce a curfew in the area.