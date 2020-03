Wednesday, March 18, 2020

BURKE COUNTY, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Burke County School District officials say the results of a teacher who was being tested for coronavirus has returned.

Officials now say that the teacher returned with a negative result, meaning she does not have coronavirus.

So far in Georgia, 197 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed with three deaths total.

